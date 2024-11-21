Shoaib Akhtar optimistic about India visiting Pakistan for Champions Trophy

He believed that India’s cricket team will visit Pakistan for the event.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has predicted that India's cricket team will visit Pakistan to play in the Champions Trophy.

In an interview with Indian media, Akhtar said that back-channel talks will take place between both countries regarding the Champions Trophy, and that we should not lose hope but wait for a resolution.

The former fast bowler, also known as the "Rawalpindi Express", acknowledged that a significant portion (95-96%) of sponsorship revenue in the International Cricket Council (ICC) came from India, which is why the Indian Board exerted considerable influence.

Akhtar emphasised that the arrival of teams from both Pakistan and India was ultimately in the hands of the governments, and no cricket board, whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI), could do much about it.

He added, "Imagine Virat Kohli playing in Pakistan and scoring a century."

He further mentioned that while Pakistan may not be able to host major tournaments like the World Cup, the Champions Trophy would be a significant step forward. He believed that India’s cricket team will visit Pakistan for the event.