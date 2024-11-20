South African Blind Cricket team arrives in Lahore for Blind T20 World Cup

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 10:51:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The South African team has arrived in Lahore to participate in the Blind T20 World Cup.

The Blind T20 Cricket World Cup will begin in Lahore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India has withdrawn from the tournament, as the Indian government refused to grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for their blind cricket team.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council has announced the 16-member national team for the fourth edition of the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup, which will begin on November 23 in Pakistan.