Pakistan stand firm on its stance regarding hybrid model for Champions Trophy

Cricket Cricket Pakistan stand firm on its stance regarding hybrid model for Champions Trophy

The ICC is hoping to bring Pakistan on board with the hybrid model for the event.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 13:08:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has firmly maintained its principle stance on the hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy, despite India's intransigence. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has initiated efforts to persuade Pakistan to reconsider its position.

Sources suggested that the ICC attempted to convince the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before receiving a formal response from them via email.

After India's refusal to participate in certain arrangements, the ICC is hoping to bring Pakistan on board with the hybrid model for the event.

Pakistan has already made it clear that it opposed shifting the event to a different location and has outright rejected the hybrid model proposal.