Sri Lanka rest quartet for final ODI against New Zealand ahead of South Africa tour

(Web Desk) - Sri Lanka have released Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Asitha Fernando for the third and final ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka have already secured the three-game series against New Zealand 2-0. Of the four rested players, Kusal had an outstanding outing in the ODI series with 217 runs from two games. Along with Kusal, Kamindu, Nissanka and Asitha have been regulars for Sri Lanka over the last few months.

The selectors took the call to give the above players adequate time to rest and prepare for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

In their stead, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Udara, and Eshan Malinga have been included in the ODI squad.

The third and final ODI of the ongoing series will be played on the 19th November in Pallekele. The two-game Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka begins on 27 November.

The first game will be played in Durban, while the following Test takes place in Gqeberha.