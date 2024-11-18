Naqvi stands firm to hold Champions Trophy in Pakistan despite India's reluctance

Says ready to address India's concerns if any

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed that Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, saying India should communicate its concerns, so they can be addressed.

Naqvi stated this while talking to media as the neighbouring country is reluctant to sent its team to Pakistan for participation in the mega cricket event.

The PCB chief said, "We will achieve our goal, and the Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan. We have written a letter to the ICC and are waiting for a response”.

"ICC will have to think about its own credibility since it is the only strong governing body in the world of cricket," he added.

He emphasised that sport and politics are separate issues. “No country should politicise the sports,” he said while rejecting an impression that anyone can give a tough time to Pakistan.

He highlighted that all teams, except India, are ready to come to Pakistan.

Naqvi said the board had asked Aqib Javed to serve as white-ball head coach till Champions Trophy, adding that he would be appointed temporarily.

Meanwhile, PCB has announced the appointment of Aqib Javed, a former international fast bowler, as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

During this tenure, Aqib will continue to serve as a senior member of the men’s National Selection Committee, and will be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion of the eight-team tournament.

The PCB will initiate the recruitment process for a permanent white-ball head coach, aiming to complete the appointment by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled from 19 February to 9 March.

The white-ball coaching role had become vacant following the resignation of Gary Kirsten. Red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie had coached the side during the recent tour of Australia, who will now rejoin the side for the upcoming two-Test series in South Africa.

The Pakistan men’s side is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe (24 November – 5 December) and as many white-ball matches in South Africa (10-22 December). In the lead up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa for an ODI triangular series from 8-14 February.

