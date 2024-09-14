Champions One-Day Cup: Panthers bat first against Dolphins

The Dolphins were led by Saud Shakeel, while Shadab Khan was captaining the Panthers.

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - The Panthers won the toss and opted to bat against the Dolphins in the third match of the Champions One Day Cup.

The match is being held at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Shadab’s Panthers lost their first match of the tournament from Markhors by a huge 160-run margin.

The Dolphins are playing their first match of the tournament today (Saturday).

In yesterday’s match, the Stallions defeated the Lions by 133 runs.



Panthers Playing XI:

Shadab Khan (c), Saim Ayub, Abdul Bangalzai, Umar Siddiq, Usman Khan, Haider Ali, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahmed Bashir

Dolphins Playing XI:

Saud Shakeel (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Hurraira, Muhammad Akhlaq, Qasim Akram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Noman Ali, Usman Qadir, Mir Hamza