Markhors crush Panthers by 160 runs in Champions One-Day Cup opener

Kamran Ghulam played an impressive knock of 115 runs

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 23:24:39 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Markhors on Thursday defeated Panthers by 160 runs in opening match of the Champions One-Day Cup at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Shadab Khan-led Panthers were bowled out for 187 runs in 35 overs while chasing a target of 348 runs. Ahmed Butt remained top scorer with 72 runs while Saim Ayub and Usama Mir made 20 and 21 runs, respectively.

Markhors’ Naseem Shah and Akif Javed grabbed three wickets, respectively while Zahid Mahmood took two wickets.

Earlier, Panthers won the toss and put Markhors to bat first.

A brilliant knock century by Kamran Ghulam helped Markhors set a mammoth target of 348 runs for Panthers in opening match.

Markhors suffered an early setback when opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by Mubasir Khan for 17. However, Ghulam displayed fireworks with bat, recovering his side from early pressure. He made 115 off 102 by smashing 12 fours and three sixes.

Mohammad Rizwan fell short of five runs to reach the fifty as he was removed by Mohammad Hasnain for 45. Later, Panthers grabbed a quick wicket of Salman Ali Agha, who made only one score.

At this point, Iftikhar Ahmed joined Ghulam and showed skillful batting as he scored unbeaten 57 off 44 while Abdul Samad made unbeaten 62 off 25 to help their side to build a giant total for Panthers.

Markhors Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Faizan, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah, Shah Nawaz Dahani, Aaqib Javed

Panthers Squad

Shadab Khan (Captain), Usman Khan, Abdul Bangalzai, Azan Owais, Haider Ali, Mubashir Khan, Imad Butt, Mohammad Hasnain, Usama Mir, Mohammad Zeeshan

SECURITY MEASURES

Police have implemented stringent security measures, with roads around the stadium barricaded and cordoned off with barbed wires.

More than 3,000 officers and personnel would be on security duty, while traffic police would manage routes around the stadium and teams' movement.

Six parking points have been designated around the stadium for fans.

TROPHY UNVEILING

The trophy for the inaugural Champions One-Day Cup was unveiled at Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday. The captains and mentors of all five participating teams attended the ceremony and took part in a photo shoot with the trophy.

The tournament would feature top Pakistani players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah, besides domestic players.

The winning team would get a prize of Rs30 million whereas the runner-up would be awarded Rs15 million.

Pakistan white-ball cricket team Head Coach Gary Kirsten would also be present during the tournament.