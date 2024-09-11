Afghanistan Cricket Board takes u-turn to save bilateral relationship with India

Previously, an official from the Afghan Board had criticised the Noida venue.

Published On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 14:00:20 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has surprisingly reversed its stance on the Noida Cricket Stadium in India.

According to Indian media reports, the ACB has taken this turn to maintain better relations with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

However, recent statements from the ACB reflected a change in position.

An Afghan official previously noted that facilities at grounds in Afghanistan were better compared to Noida. They also pointed out that their proposals for Lucknow and Dehradun venues were rejected, and they were informed that Noida was available.

ACB’s International Cricket Manager, Minhajuddin Naz, then stated that ground authorities had put in significant effort, and similar difficulties would have arisen if another center had been chosen.

He added that Noida was selected over Bangalore and Kanpur due to logistical advantages.

It is important to note that during the One-Off Test match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, the Noida ground was criticised for its poor drainage facilities, which led to no play on all three days due to a wet outfield.