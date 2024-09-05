Bangladesh Cricket Team receives hero's welcome after historic Test series win against Pakistan

At Dhaka Airport, players were greeted with flowers and treated to sweets.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 10:10:12 PKT

DHAKA (Dunya News) - The Bangladesh cricket team returned home to a grand reception after securing a historic Test series victory against Pakistan.

Officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board warmly welcomed the team at the airport.

Bangladesh achieved a significant milestone by winning the Test series 2-0, marking their first-ever Test series victory against Pakistan.