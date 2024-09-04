PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament starts on Sept 5

Cricket Cricket PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament starts on Sept 5

The tournament matches in Rawalpindi Region and Lahore Region will begin from 12 Sept 12

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 19:34:09 PKT

LAHORE (APP) - The Regional Inter-District senior cricket tournament is set to start in six regions across the country including Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Karachi, Multan and Sialkot on Thursday, Sept 5.

The tournament will kick off on September 8 in eight other regions including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Dera Murad Jamali, FATA, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Larkana, Peshawar and Quetta Regions.

The Inter-district senior tournament matches in Rawalpindi Region and Lahore Region will begin from Sept 12. A total of 103 district/zonal teams will play 255 matches across the 16 regions in the country while over 1500 players will participate in the tournament.

The tournament will provide talent for the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the National T20 Cup 2024-25 where 18 teams of the 16 regional sides will take on each other.