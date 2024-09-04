Pakistani cricketers face rigorous fitness tests for central contracts

Test includes a 2-kilometer trial run within 8 minutes, cover 3 runs within 10 seconds six times.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Members of the Test squad and centrally contracted Pakistani cricketers are required to undergo stringent fitness tests.

According to sources, the fitness tests for the Test squad members and few centrally contracted cricketers would take place in Lahore on September 7 and 9.

The tests were a prerequisite for securing central contracts and have caused considerable concern among players. The players in this regard, have already begun preparing for the assessments.

The fitness benchmark has been set at 60%, higher than the international standard of 50%. The tests include bench press, skin fold measurements, bench pull squats, and jumping exercises.

Players are required to complete a 2-kilometer trial run within 8 minutes, cover 3 runs within 10 seconds six times with a 30-second break between each lap. This demanding and tough test schedule has added to the players' stress.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to announce central contracts based on the results of these fitness tests, with the potential to include up to 25 players in the central contracts.