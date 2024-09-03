ICC confirms date for 2025 World Test Championship final

Cricket Cricket ICC confirms date for 2025 World Test Championship final

The one-off Test will be played at the iconic London venue from 11 to 15 June 2025

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 16:15:39 PKT

(Web Desk) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) have confirmed the dates for next year's ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.

The one-off Test will be played at the iconic London venue from 11 to 15 June 2025, with 16 June available as a reserve day if required.

It will be the first time that Lord's has been used for the World Test Championship final, with Southampton as the venue for the first edition (2021) and The Oval as the venue for the second edition (2023), that were won by New Zealand and Australia respectively.

The match will be played between the top two sides on the standings at the completion of the current cycle, with Rohit Sharma's India currently sitting in pole position ahead of reigning champions Australia.

There are still plenty of points available for teams though, with New Zealand (third), England (fourth), Sri Lanka (fifth), South Africa (sixth) and Bangladesh (seventh) still well in contention for a place in the one-off decider.

Fans will get the chance to register their interest for tickets for the World Test Championship final and ICC CEO Geoff Allardice expects demand to be high for the eagerly-awaited contest.

“The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition," Allardice said.

"It's a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world. Tickets will be in high demand so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year."