Rain dampens first day of second Test between Pakistan, Bangladesh

The pitch and the bowling area at Pindi Cricket Stadium was under covers around 12 noon

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The first day play of the second and last Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was abandoned owing to heavy rain on Friday.

Weather intervened for the second time in the current Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh as earlier toss for the second match was delayed due to rain.

The monsoon spell earlier delayed the start of the first match which Pakistan lost by 10 wickets, giving the Tigers their first victory against the Green Shirts and 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

As intermittent monsoon spell has been continuing for the last couple of days, the visitors will be looking for their first Test series win against one of the cricket heavyweights. They need a draw to claim the series.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will strive to win the Test as their defeat at the same venue earlier this week dented their bid to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Pakistan’s hopes for an all-out kill have been dashed by the weather in Rawalpindi. Rain had forced cancellation of their practice sessions on Thursday, with forecast for the first day.

To add insult to injury, the team has been without spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi as announced by head coach Jason Gillespie on Thursday.

He had confirmed that spinner Abrar Ahmed had been included in the playing eleven while all-rounder Amir Jamal failed to pass fitness test.

Pakistan squad

Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abrar Ahmad, Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Ali and Naseem Shah.