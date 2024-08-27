In-focus

Rain cancels Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket training session in Islamabad

Both teams would participate in a training session tomorrow morning at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) — The training session for the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket teams scheduled for today (Tuesday) at Islamabad Club has been canceled due to rain.

Bangladesh had achieved a historic 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test of their two-match series.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to begin on August 30. 

