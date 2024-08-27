Shakib Al Hasan fined for throwing ball at Mohammad Rizwan in Rawalpindi Test

Updated On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 11:08:21 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) — Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been fined 10% of his match fee for throwing the ball at Mohammad Rizwan during the Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Throughout the first four days of the Test, the match exhibited positive energy, but an unpleasant incident occurred on the final day.

During Pakistan's innings on the fifth day, Shakib Al Hasan, while preparing to bowl, threw the ball towards Rizwan when he was not yet ready.

As Rizwan was getting set and engaged in conversation with Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Litton Das, Shakib threw the ball in his direction, causing surprise among commentators who questioned the action.

Umpires were also seen speaking to Shakib, who appeared to be apologizing for his actions.

Following this, the match referee imposed a 10% fine on Shakib’s match fee for breaching ICC codes of conduct and issued him one demerit point.

The referee noted that Shakib admitted to his offense and accepted the penalty, so a formal hearing was deemed unnecessary.