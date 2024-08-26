Pakistan at their wits' end against Bangladesh

By Anees-ur-Rehman

Pakistan’s struggle in cricket continues as they have suffered yet another humiliating defeat - this time at the hands of Bangladesh who were once considered a minnow.

The defeat is not just a setback on the field but a blow to the pride of millions of fans who hold the game close to their hearts.

Pakistan’s worst home defeat in Test

Bangladesh’s victory marked the first time Pakistan lost a home Test by 10 wickets, including matches played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Winless since 2022

Pakistan’s wait for a home Test win continued as they suffered a 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first match of the ongoing series.

This defeat extended Pakistan’s poor home record in Test cricket, with five losses and four draws since their last win against South Africa in Rawalpindi in 2021.

Bangladesh's record

Bangladesh took nearly 23 years and 14 Tests to secure their first win against Pakistan. Before this, they had 12 defeats and just one draw. This was also Bangladesh’s first 10-wicket win in Tests.

It’s their 7th win in 66 away Tests, with the first overseas victory coming against the West Indies in 2009. After this win, only India and South Africa remain unbeaten against Bangladesh in Test cricket.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s brilliance

Mushfiqur Rahim was named Player of the Match for his outstanding knock of 191 in the first innings. This was his 11th Test century overall and fifth abroad, the most by any Bangladeshi batter, with Tamim Iqbal coming in second with four centuries.

The 37-year-old also became Bangladesh’s highest overseas run-scorer with 2,381 runs, surpassing Tamim Iqbal who has 2,329 runs.

Pakistan’s surprising defeat in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Pindi Cricket Stadium was a result of multiple factors, including poor captaincy, a lack of planning, ineffective team selection, and untimely declaration in the first innings.

The failure to read the pitch, combined with abysmal performance of key players, exposed serious flaws in the team.

Here are the key points that led to the defeat.

Poor captaincy

Captain Shan Masood struggled to lead the team effectively. His decisions including the early declaration were questionable.

His field placements and bowling changes were often reactive rather than strategic, allowing Bangladesh to dominate key sessions of the Test match.

Lack of planning and execution

The team’s planning and execution were below par. Overconfidence, perhaps due to the past record against Bangladesh, seemed to affect their judgement.

Pakistan’s approach lacked the tactical depth required to handle Bangladesh’s disciplined performance.

Failure of key players

Key players like Captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Agha Salman and Abdullah Shafique failed to deliver. Their inability to step up in crucial moments left the team vulnerable.

Babar Azam, known for his elegance, looked out of touch, while Agha Salman struggled both with the bat and the ball, leading to a lack of balance in the team’s performance.

Poor pitch reading and preparedness

Pakistan’s misreading of the pitch conditions was another factor in the loss. The Rawalpindi pitch offered more assistance to spinners than anticipated but the team did not include a specialist spinner.

The lack of preparedness was glaring as the team seemed unsure about the nature of the pitch and how to exploit it and gain the home advantage. This miscalculation hurt them badly and cost the game.

Poor team selection

The team selection was another area of concern. Given the pitch conditions, the absence of a specialist spinner was a baffling decision. Relying on part-time spinner Agha Salman, who bowled 41 overs, highlighted the poor selection strategy. A specialist spinner could have made the difference.

Pakistan’s untimely declaration

Pakistan posted a solid total of 448/6 in their first innings, with Saud Shakeel contributing 141 and Mohammad Rizwan remaining unbeaten on 171. However, after the declaration, Pakistan's fortunes took a turn for worse. Their bowlers struggled to contain Bangladesh who gained a 117-run lead.

Unlike Pakistan, Bangladesh did not declare their innings, allowing their seventh-wicket pair to add 196 runs. This forced Pakistan’s pace attack to endure the exhausting humid conditions in Pindi.

Declining pace of fast bowlers

Pakistan’s fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Muhammad Ali saw a significant drop in pace as the match progressed. Their average speed fell to around 135kph, making it easier for Bangladesh’s batsmen to handle their spells.

The bowlers looked out of form and failed to adapt their bowling to the pitch and conditions.

The bowlers’ inability to apply consistent pressure with both the new and old ball added to Pakistan’s woes. At one stage, Bangladesh were 218-5, but they went on to score 565 runs in their first innings, securing a decisive 117-run lead.

