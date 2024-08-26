Kuldeep Yadav expresses desire to play Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Cricket
We will play wherever we are sent. I have never been to Pakistan before, so I am excited: Kuldeep
MELBOURNE (Web Desk) — Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has expressed his enthusiasm for playing in Pakistan during the 2025 Champions Trophy.
The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in February-March 2025 across three cities.
Although the Indian team's participation in Pakistan is not yet confirmed, Yadav has shown a keen interest in playing the tournament there.
Speaking in Australia, Kuldeep stated, "As cricketers, we will play wherever we are sent. I have never been to Pakistan before, so I am excited. The Pakistani people are great, and whenever we get the chance, we will definitely go and play there."