Kuldeep Yadav expresses desire to play Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Follow on Published On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 09:47:00 PKT

MELBOURNE (Web Desk) — Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has expressed his enthusiasm for playing in Pakistan during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in February-March 2025 across three cities.



Although the Indian team's participation in Pakistan is not yet confirmed, Yadav has shown a keen interest in playing the tournament there.

Speaking in Australia, Kuldeep stated, "As cricketers, we will play wherever we are sent. I have never been to Pakistan before, so I am excited. The Pakistani people are great, and whenever we get the chance, we will definitely go and play there."