Afridi slams team selection and pitch preparation after Bangladesh Test loss

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 08:30:59 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Former Pakistan cricket captain and renowned all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has expressed his frustration with the national team's performance following their defeat to Bangladesh in the Test match.

In a statement posted on his X account, Afridi criticised the team’s strategy, questioning the decision to prepare a pitch according to Bangladesh's strengths, the selection of four fast bowlers, and the exclusion of a specialist spinner.

Afridi highlighted that these decisions reflected a clear lack of understanding of home conditions.

He also praised the Bangladesh cricket team, acknowledging their impressive performance throughout the Test and giving them credit for their win.