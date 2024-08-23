Pakistan-Bangladesh Test: Shadman Islam fails to complete century

Fri, 23 Aug 2024

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan claimed the prized wicket of opener Shadman Islam in the second session to wrest initiative from Bangladesh on the third days of the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Mohammad Ali wrecked the stumps of unlucky Shadman who missed his century by seven runs for which he defied Pakistan’s bowlers for 183 deliveries. He hit 12 strikes to the fence in his innings.

The visitors have scored 201-4 when the report was filed, still 247 runs in arrears of Pakistan’s first innings total of 448-6 declared.

Earlier, Mominul Haq clean bowled for 50 by Khurram Shahzad. He faced 76 deliveries and hit five fours in his knock.

Mushfiqur Rahim was batting at 17 and Shakib al Hassan at 7.

Pakistan made early inroads in the Bangladesh batting when they claimed two wickets in the morning session.

Bangladesh started their innings at 27 and the openers looked shaky but seemed to tackling the Pakistan bowling attack, led by veteran Shaheen Afridi, with grit.

Naseem Shah drew the first blood when he removed opener Zakir Hasan for a personal 12 runs. Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan took the catch.

Fellow pacer Khrram Shahzad shattered the timber of Najmul Hossain Shanto for 16 when he looked set for a big innings.

DAY TWO

A 240-run fifth wicket partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put Pakistan in a dominating position against Bangladesh.

Rizwan, who resumed second day’s play at 24 in Pakistan’s 158 for four, returned unbeaten on a career-best 171, while Saud, who started the proceedings at 57, was dismissed after scoring 141 as Pakistan declared their first innings at 448 for six. When play ended on an extended day, Bangladesh were 27 for no loss in 12 overs.

It was the third century each for Rizwan (31st Test) and Saud (11th Test) as the two batters sent the Bangladesh bowlers on a leather chase on a wicket that continued to assist the fast bowlers. For Rizwan, whose previous best was against South Africa, it was a second century at this venue, while the third was in Karachi against Australia.

For Saud, it was his first century at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after his previous two were in Karachi (125 not out) and Galle (208 not out).

Rizwan’s 239-ball knock was punctuated with 11 fours and three sixes and Saud struck nine fours in a 261-ball innings. Rizwan was dropped twice during his innings, while Saud survived a close run-out before being stumped off Mehidy Hasan Miraz that gave wicket-keeper Litton Das his third scalp of the innings.

After the 240-run fifth wicket partnership that ended with Saud’s dismissal, Rizwan put on 44 runs for the sixth wicket with Salman Ali Agha (19) and an unbroken 50 runs for the seventh wicket with Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose 24-ball 29 not out included a four and two sixes.

Neither Hasan Mahmud nor Shoriful Islam managed to pick any wickets on the second day in which Pakistan scored 290 runs in 72 overs, however, they finished with two for 70 and two for 77, respectively.