Rizwan, Shakeel shine as Pakistan declare first innings at 448-6

Saud followed Rizwan who scored 3rd century of his Test career soon after lunch on day two

Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 16:55:19 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan declared their first innings at 448-6 on Day 2 of the opener game of the two-match Test series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel dominated the day with the blistering performance with the bat as both hit centuries to post a challenging total on board.

Rizwan was unbeaten at 171 when the innings was declared while Saud made 141 off 261 before he was removed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Agha Salman was dismissed for 19 while Shaheen Afridi made unbeaten 29 off 24.

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud took two wickets each while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan claimed one scalp each.

First Day

Reuters adds: Pakistan overcame a jittery start on a rain-hit opening day of the first Test as Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel scored fighting half-centuries to guide the hosts to 158-4 at stumps on Wednesday.

Opener Ayub fell for 56 while Shakeel was unbeaten on 57 as the duo steadied the ship with a 98-run stand after Bangladesh won the toss and wreaked havoc through their pace bowlers on a helpful pitch.

As batting conditions improved under the sun, the pair led the hosts to 81-3 at tea before continuing to milk runs in the final session until Bangladesh struck back by removing the dangerous Ayub in the 32nd over.

In a momentary lapse of concentration, the left-hander attempted an expansive drive against Hasan Mahmud but edged the ball to Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the slip cordon.

Shakeel, who earlier became the joint-fastest Pakistan batsman to 1,000 test runs alongside Saeed Ahmed, marked his 20th innings with his seventh half-century.

Rizwan was unbeaten on 24 at stumps, as Pakistan gave themselves a good platform to build on in new head coach Jason Gillespie's first match in charge of the red-ball team.

A soggy outfield ensured there was no action in the morning and Pakistan suffered a setback shortly after play began at 2.30 p.m local time when Abdullah Shafique's loose shot was plucked out of thin air by Zakir Hasan at gully.

Shoriful Islam struck twice in as many overs to reduce the hosts to 16-3 with captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam both back in the pavilion after being caught behind by Litton Das.

Masood was fuming following his controversial dismissal as TV replays showed the ball had clipped his pad after going past the bat without contact.