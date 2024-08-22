Rizwan, Saud eyes three figure score as wicketless morning session ends

Saud Shakeel is not out on 86 while Rizwan on 89 runs.

Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 12:13:24 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan has completed the first session wicketless courtesy brilliant partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel.

Pakistan has made 256 for the loss of 4 before lunch on day two.

Pakistan continued their innings at 158 for the loss of four wickets, with Saud Shakeel at 57 and Mohammad Rizwan at 24 not out.

Rizwan and Shakeel have partenered along on Thursday morning with Saud Shakeel not out on 86 whereas Rizwanon 89.

Muhammed Rizwan has scored tenth century of his Test career, while Shakeel has become the fastest Pakistani batsman to reach the 1000 run mark.

The middle order batters would eyeing centuries each in the next session.

First Day

On the first day of the Pindi Test, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl, taking advantage of the new ball to dismiss Pakistan's first three batsmen quickly.

However, half-centuries from Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel improved Pakistan's position.

On the first day, Pakistan lost four wickets. The first wicket fell at a total of 3 runs when Abdullah Shafiq was out for 2 runs.

The second wicket fell at 14 runs with captain Shan Masood dismissed for 6 runs. The third wicket was Babar Azam, who was out without scoring after facing 2 balls. Saim Ayub then scored 56 runs before being dismissed.

So far, Bangladesh’s Sharif Islam and Hasan Mahmood have each taken 2 wickets.