Rizwan and Shakeel tons put Pakistan in control against Bangladesh

Cricket Cricket Rizwan and Shakeel tons put Pakistan in control against Bangladesh

Saud followed Rizwan who scored 3rd century of his Test career soon after lunch on day two

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 21:18:23 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A 240-run fifth wicket partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put Pakistan in a dominating position against Bangladesh in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Rizwan, who resumed second day’s play at 24 in Pakistan’s 158 for four, returned unbeaten on a career-best 171, while Saud, who started the proceedings at 57, was dismissed after scoring 141 as Pakistan declared their first innings at 448 for six. When play ended an on extended day, Bangladesh were 27 for no loss in 12 overs.

It was a third century each for Rizwan (31st Test) and Saud (11th Test) as the two batters sent the Bangladesh bowlers on a leather chase on a wicket that continued to assist the fast bowlers. For Rizwan, whose previous best was against South Africa, it was a second century at this venue, while the third was in Karachi against Australia.

For Saud, it was his first century at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after his previous two were in Karachi (125 not out) and Galle (208 not out).

Rizwan’s 239-ball knock was punctuated with 11 fours and three sixes and Saud struck nine fours in a 261-ball innings. Rizwan was dropped twice during his innings, while Saud survived a close run-out before being stumped off Mehidy Hasan Miraz that gave wicket-keeper Litton Das his third scalp of the innings.

After the 240-run fifth wicket partnership that ended with Saud’s dismissal, Rizwan put on 44 runs for the sixth wicket with Salman Ali Agha (19) and an unbroken 50 runs for the seventh wicket with Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose 24-ball 29 not out included a four and two sixes.

Neither Hasan Mahmud nor Shoriful Islam managed to picked up any wickets on the second day in which Pakistan scored 290 runs in 72 overs and finished with two for 70 and two for 77, respectively.

First Day

Reuters adds: Pakistan overcame a jittery start on a rain-hit opening day of the first Test as Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel scored fighting half-centuries to guide the hosts to 158-4 at stumps on Wednesday.

Opener Ayub fell for 56 while Shakeel was unbeaten on 57 as the duo steadied the ship with a 98-run stand after Bangladesh won the toss and wreaked havoc through their pace bowlers on a helpful pitch.

As batting conditions improved under the sun, the pair led the hosts to 81-3 at tea before continuing to milk runs in the final session until Bangladesh struck back by removing the dangerous Ayub in the 32nd over.

In a momentary lapse of concentration, the left-hander attempted an expansive drive against Hasan Mahmud but edged the ball to Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the slip cordon.

Shakeel, who earlier became the joint-fastest Pakistan batsman to 1,000 test runs alongside Saeed Ahmed, marked his 20th innings with his seventh half-century.

Rizwan was unbeaten on 24 at stumps, as Pakistan gave themselves a good platform to build on in new head coach Jason Gillespie's first match in charge of the red-ball team.

A soggy outfield ensured there was no action in the morning and Pakistan suffered a setback shortly after play began at 2.30 p.m local time when Abdullah Shafique's loose shot was plucked out of thin air by Zakir Hasan at gully.

Shoriful Islam struck twice in as many overs to reduce the hosts to 16-3 with captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam both back in the pavilion after being caught behind by Litton Das.

Masood was fuming following his controversial dismissal as TV replays showed the ball had clipped his pad after going past the bat without contact.