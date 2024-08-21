Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

Sources said light rollers were being used on the pitch and stadium opened for fans

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been delayed due to a wet outfield.

The lunch has been called at 12 noon without the toss, and the inspection would be made at the same time.

Both teams completed their warm-up sessions, but the process of drying the ground is going on, with Head Curator Tony Hemming present alongside the umpires.

Sources indicated that light rollers were being used on the pitch, and the stadium had been opened for cricket fans.

Pakistan Squad



For the first Test match, Pakistan's playing XI comprises Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Ali.

Bangladesh Squad



The Bangladesh squad for Pakistan series comprises Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Hasan Mahmood, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nahid Rana, Naeem Hasan, Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Shariful Islam, Syed Khalid Ahmed, Taijul Islam, and Zakir Hasan.



