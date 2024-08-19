What could be the probable playing XI in the first test against Bangladesh?

Muhammad Huraira is expected to make his debut appearance in the Rawalpindi Test.

LAHORE (Muhammed Ahmed Arqum) — The release of Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam has made it easier to draft a probable playing-eleven for Pakistan for the first Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to sources, Muhammad Huraira is expected to make his debut appearance in the Rawalpindi Test after Imam ul Haq was dropped from the national side. Huraira scored a double-ton last month in Australia against the Bangladesh HP.

Abdullah Shafiq is considered to be the prioritized over Saim Ayub for the opening slot as Shafiq averaged 100 including two centuries in the four Test matches he played against mighty Aussies and England in 2022 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The No. three and four positions were the obvious and automatic choice as Shan Masood led the side and Babar Azam came with his significant and valuable performances for the national side for years till now.

Saud Shakeel was the most preferred and reliable option for Pakistan in the middle order for the last few months as he averaged above 70 playing at no. 4 and 5 for Pakistan in Pakistan.

Mohammad Rizwan stood at a firm position as the wicket keeper batsman in the side after scoring with an average of 48.25 against Australia in Australia in the last series that Pakistan had played. Sarfaraz Ahmed managed to score only 7 runs at the same tour.

At no. seven Pakistan has been relied heavily on Agha Salman for his valuable runs in the lower middle order with bowling a few overs between the innings for useful wickets. He averaged over 42 with two centuries and six half-centuries to his name. Both his centuries and five of his half centuries came batting at seventh position.

Position eight, nine, and ten would surely be held by premium fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza.

Pakistan Cricket Board has officially announced that curators have set a green top for the Rawalpindi Test, and consequently have released Abrar Ahmed to play an extra fast bowler.

This has commenced a debate about the selection of the fourth pacer in the Pakistani side.

Pakistani selection committee and the captain have Khurram Shahzad and Muhammad Ali for the eleventh position to choose from.

Shahzad holds an upper hand over Ali as he took five wickets on his debut against Aussies in the first Test of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, before he was released from the squad due to stress fracture in his ribs.

The probable XI for Pakistan for Rawalpindi Test:

Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel (Vice-Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Mir Hamza, Naseem Shah, and Khurram Shahzad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to played on August 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.