What could be probable playing XI in first Test against Bangladesh?

Cricket Cricket What could be probable playing XI in first Test against Bangladesh?

Muhammad Huraira is expected to make his debut appearance in Rawalpindi Test

Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam have been excluded from the side

Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to play their first Test match on Aug 21 (Wednesday)

Muhammad Huraira is expected to make his debut appearance in Rawalpindi Test

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 12:47:56 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammed Ahmed Arqum) - The release of Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam has made it easier to draft a probable playing-eleven for Pakistan for the first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to play their first Test match on Aug 21 (Wednesday).

According to sources, Muhammad Huraira is expected to make his debut appearance in the Rawalpindi Test after Imamul Haq was dropped from the national side. Huraira scored a double-ton last month in Australia against the Bangladesh HP.

Abdullah Shafiq is likely to be prioritised over Saim Ayub for the opening slot as Shafiq averaged 100 including two centuries in the four Test matches he played against mighty Aussies and England in 2022 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The number three and four positions are the obvious and automatic choices as Shan Masood leads the side and Babar Azam comes with his significant and valuable performances for the national side for years till now.

Saud Shakeel has been the most preferred and reliable option for Pakistan in the middle order for the last few months as he averaged above 70 playing at No 4 and 5 for Pakistan in Pakistan.

Mohammad Rizwan stands at a firm position as the wicket-keeper batsman in the side after scoring with an average of 48.25 against Australia in Australia in the last series that Pakistan had played. Sarfaraz Ahmed managed to score only seven runs in the tour.

At No 7, Pakistan have been relying heavily on Agha Salman for his valuable runs in the lower middle order, with bowling a few overs between the innings for useful wickets. He averaged over 42 with two centuries and six half-centuries to his name. Both his centuries and five of his half centuries came batting at seventh position.

Positions eight, nine, and ten will surely be held by premium fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that curators have set a green top for the Rawalpindi Test, and consequently the management has released Abrar Ahmed to play an extra fast bowler.

This has commenced a debate about the selection of the fourth pacer in the Pakistani side.

Pakistani selection committee and the captain have Khurram Shahzad and Muhammad Ali for the eleventh position to choose from.

Shahzad holds an upper hand over Ali as he took five wickets on his debut against Aussies in the first Test of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, before he was released from the squad due to stress fracture in his ribs.

The probable XI for Pakistan for Rawalpindi Test:



Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel (Vice-Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Mir Hamza, Naseem Shah, and Khurram Shahzad.