Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hassan ruled out of Test Series against Pakistan due to injury

Cricket Cricket Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hassan ruled out of Test Series against Pakistan due to injury

Mahmudul Hassan has sustained a back injury and would require three weeks of rest.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 11:19:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Bangladeshi batsman Mahmudul Hassan has been ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan.

The Chief Physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed via email that Mahmudul Hassan has sustained a back injury and would require three weeks of rest.

As a result of this injury, Mahmudul Hassan will miss the Test series against Pakistan.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi, while the second Test will be played on August 30 in Karachi.