Bangladeshi cricketers frustrated over slow internet during Pakistan tour

Cricket Cricket Bangladeshi cricketers frustrated over slow internet during Pakistan tour

Sources reveal that the cricketers have expressed frustration over these connectivity problems.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 09:49:11 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Bangladeshi cricketers currently in Lahore for a two-Test series against Pakistan were facing issues with slow internet.

The players have been training in Lahore for the past four days and were experiencing difficulties in staying connected with their families due to the slow internet speeds in Pakistan.

Sources revealed that the cricketers have expressed frustration over these connectivity problems.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has noted that the Bangladeshi team management has not formally complained about the slow internet.

According to the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP), internet speeds have decreased by 30 to 40 percent in recent weeks.