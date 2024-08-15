PCB nnnounces team management for Test series against Bangladesh

Cricket Cricket PCB nnnounces team management for Test series against Bangladesh

Naveed Akram Cheema will be the Manager of the Pakistan cricket team

Follow on Published On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 09:07:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) — The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the team management for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

According to the PCB, Naveed Akram Cheema will be the Manager of the Pakistan cricket team, Jason Gillespie will serve as Head Coach, and Azhar Mahmood will be the Assistant Coach.

Additionally, Tim Nelson will be the High-Performance Coach, and Cliff Deacon has been appointed as the national team’s physiotherapist.

Both teams are scheduled to play first Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from 21 to 25 August.

The second Test match between the two sides will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 30 August to 3 September.