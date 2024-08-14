PAK vs BAN Test Series: Karachi Test to be played without spectators

Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund automatically: PCB press release

Updated On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 13:27:11 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a decision to organise the second test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh without spectators due to ongoing construction work for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The test match was scheduled to be played from August 30 to September 3 at the Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena.

In an official statement, the PCB expressed regret over the decision to not allow spectators in the stadium.

PCB stated that they admired the role of passionate spectators in a cricket match however the health and safety of the cricket fans was their top priority.

“As a result of this decision, ticket sales have been suspended with immediate effect. Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund automatically,” PCB press release stated.

In the press release PCB said “the renovations are part of our commitment to making the venue more spectator-friendly and preparing it for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be the first ICC event hosted in Pakistan since 1996.”



Both teams are scheduled to play first Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from 21 to 25 August. The second Test match between the two sides will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 30 August to 3 September.