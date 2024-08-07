Pakistan Blind Cricket Council extend support for Afghanistan Blind cricketers

Cricket Cricket Pakistan Blind Cricket Council extend support for Afghanistan Blind cricketers

A training camp has been organized in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 08:50:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council has taken a commendable step by sending national blind cricketers to Afghanistan to provide training to Afghan blind cricketers.

A training camp has been organized in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, with the collaboration of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council. The camp will continue until August 16.

The camp featured renowned Pakistani blind cricketers Masood Jan and Sanaullah Khan serving as coaches. The camp has been established, courtesy the efforts of Sultan Shah, Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council.

The players participating in the camp have been provided with kits and cricket equipment by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, which would also cover all the camp expenses.

Previously, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council had also extended support for the development of blind cricket in Bangladesh and Nepal.

