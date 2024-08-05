PCB to conduct fitness tests for cricketers before Bangladesh series

The fitness tests are likely to take place on Aug 9 or 10

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to conduct fitness tests for national cricketers ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh.

Sources indicate that the players selected for the Test squad will be called for the fitness tests on Aug 9 and tests are expected to take place on Aug 10.

It is also reported that players with central contracts will be summoned for these tests, and some players might undergo fitness evaluations prior to this schedule.

As of now, the PCB has yet to announce the central contracts which are contingent upon the results of these fitness tests.

According to sources, national cricketers will undergo five to six different tests, and their fitness will be assessed according to international standards.

Additionally, some players from the Test squad are likely to participate in the first four-day match against Bangladesh A, with fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza expected to be among those selected.