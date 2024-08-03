Senior pacer returns as West Indies name Test squad for South Africa series

Kemar Roach made a return to squad, having last played a Test against Australia earlier in the year

(Web Desk) - West Indies have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship against South Africa, which begins on 7 August.

Pacer Kemar Roach made a return to the squad, having last played a Test against Australia earlier in the year. He had been withdrawn from the tour of England after sustaining a knee injury while playing in the County Championship.

However, the pacer Alzarri Joseph, the vice-captain of the Test side, was rested to manage his workload. Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair also missed out as he continues his recovery from an injury.

"We have decided to rest our vice-captain Alzarri Joseph for this series," head coach Andre Coley said.

"Alzarri has had a considerable workload recently, and this break will allow him to recuperate and return to peak performance."

The squad is very similar to the one that played in England in the recent Test series with Keacy Carty and the uncapped Bryan Charles the only players without a Test cap.

Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva was promoted as vice-captain in Joseph's absence.

West Indies Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Bryan Charles, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican