Russell says more than money behind West Indies stars' Test absence

Andre Russell thinks a lot of West Indies players are just not interested in playing Tests.

LONDON (AFP) – London Spirit's Andre Russell has insisted a lack of interest more than a lack of money is why some leading West Indies cricketers have turned their back on the Test-match game and concentrated on limited-overs formats instead.

England's lopsided 3-0 Test series rout of the once dominant West Indies completed earlier this month took place when several current Caribbean star performers were preparing for lucrative stints in English domestic cricket's Hundred competition.

All-rounder Russell is one of five West Indian players in the maximum £125,000 ($160,000) bracket for this year's edition, joining Spirit team-mate Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran at Northern Superchargers, Rovman Powell at Trent Rockets and Kieron Pollard at Southern Brave.

Although they are renowned as dynamic batsmen on the franchise scene, Pooran, Powell and Pollard have never played a single Test, while Russell's solitary red-ball cap came in 2010.

It has long been said that Cricket West Indies' relative lack of financial clout has made franchise cricket a particularly attractive option for Caribbean players, but Russell says other considerations are a factor when considering why players from the region are cutting short their first-class careers.

"I don't think it's the money, I don't think money is the issue," he told Britain's PA news agency.

"Based on the amount of T20 and leagues around the world, I think a lot of players are just not interested in playing Tests."

The 36-year-old added: "I'm always excited watching the other West Indian batters, especially when they're hitting boundary after boundary.

"As long as you can do well from contracts outside your nation I think they are going to grab that opportunity but everyone wants to play on the big stage.

"So, if the big stage comes in Test cricket, I know youngsters will be happy to play. I just don't think it's about money or anything like that."

Russell, adamant he is not built for five-day Test cricket, said he sympathised with the West Indies team whitewashed inside 10 days of a scheduled 15 by England

"Red-ball cricket is not my cookie, I don't think my body will keep up with Test cricket," Russell explained. "But those in the team at the moment are fit enough and taking on the challenge.

"They had a few moments in the Test series where they could have turned things around. Playing England at home is always going to be hard for the West Indies."

