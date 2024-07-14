Jaiswal, Gill lead India to 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe

India, electing to bowl, restricted hosts to 152-7 in 20 overs and raced to target in 16th over

Sun, 14 Jul 2024 11:13:40 PKT

(Reuters) – Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a superb 93 from 53 balls to guide India to a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20 international series.

A youthful India missing several regulars won the toss and elected to bowl, restricting their hosts to 152 for seven in 20 overs before reaching their target with 28 deliveries remaining.

It is the second time India have won a T20 fixture by 10 wickets, the last coming against the same opposition at the same venue in 2016.

Zimbabwe’s Pakistan-born captain Sikandar Raza top-scored in their innings with 46 from 28 balls after the home side made a good start with 63 for the first wicket between openers Wessly Madhevere (25) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (32).

But Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals when they tried to accelerate in the second half of the innings with seamer Khaleel Ahmed (2-32) the pick of the visiting bowling attack.

The target never looked big enough as Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill (58 from 39 balls) raced to victory with a succession of eye-catching boundaries.

The fifth and final match of the series will be played at the same venue on Sunday.