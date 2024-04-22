Pakistan, New Zealand teams reach Lahore for fourth T20I clash

Cricket Cricket Pakistan, New Zealand teams reach Lahore for fourth T20I clash

The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on April 25

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 19:01:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan and New Zealand teams reached Lahore on Monday for their upcoming encounter in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

The T20I series evenly poised at 1-1 while the remaining two T20Is will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 25 and 27 April, respectively.

Mark Chapman’s unbeaten half-century led New Zealand to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the third T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

The first T20I of the series on Thursday was abandoned due to rain, while Pakistan won the second T20I at the same venue last night by seven wickets.

