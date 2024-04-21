New Zealand elect to bowl first against Pakistan in third T20I

Sun, 21 Apr 2024 19:39:39 PKT

RAWALPINDI – New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the third T20I at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

New Zealand made two changes to the squad. "We have got two debutants today, Zak Foulkes and William O'Rourke," said the Kiwis skipper Bracewell.

Speaking on the occasion, Babar Azam said, "Pitch looks much better from yesterday, looks like a typical Pindi pitch. We'd have batted first if he had won the toss. Sometimes I'm confused which bowler I should use in different situations but everyone is ready to bowl and it's good to have that many options. Amir is not playing, Abbas Afridi is in."

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

