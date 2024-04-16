Slater remanded in police custody on charges of assault and stalking

Slater is facing 19 charges relating to alleged offences perpetrated on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Former Australia Test cricketer Michael Slater has been remanded in police custody after being charged with more than a dozen offences.

Slater, 54, had his case mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

He is facing 19 charges relating to alleged offences perpetrated on Queensland's Sunshine Coast on various dates between December 5, 2023 and April 12, 2024.

The charges include domestic violence offences of unlawful stalking or intimidation, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation.

The former opening batter and TV commentator was also charged with breaching bail and ten counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police confirmed they arrested a 54-year-old Noosa Heads man at a Sunshine Coast address on Friday following alleged domestic violence incidents over several days.

Slater has been remanded in custody with the case due to be mentioned in the same court on Tuesday.

After making his debut during the 1993 Ashes tour, Slater played 74 Tests for Australia, amassing 5312 runs at an average of 42.83 with 14 centuries. He also played 42 ODIs.

Slater retired from cricket in 2004, and embarking on a successful TV commentary career.

