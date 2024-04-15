Pakistan's first training session cancelled due to rain ahead of NZ series

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – The first training session of Pakistan cricket team was called off due to rain in Rawalpindi ahead of T20I home series against New Zealand.

Pakistani players had gathered at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium for practice for the first time since the completed their training in Kakul under the supervision of military instructor. However, rain forced them to halt the practice session.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first game of the five match T20I series in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Rawalpindi will host first three matches of the series while remaining two matches will be played in Lahore.

The New Zealand team landed in the capital on Sunday to play the series against Pakistan.

