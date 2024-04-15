Shaheen Afridi likely to miss two matches of New Zealand series

The five-match series set to begin on April 18

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to miss first two games of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Sources said the left-arm pacer wanted to achieve his bowling pace after attending the training session in Kakul. Therefore, his participation in the initial matches is not confirmed.

They added that Afridi did not want to take any risk before the upcoming ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2024.

The former T20 skipper is expected to play a match in Rawalpindi and two matches of the series in Lahore.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first game of the five match T20I series in Rawalpindi on Thursday (April 18).

Rawalpindi will host first three matches of the series while remaining two matches will be played in Lahore.

