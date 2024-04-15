Pakistan to take on New Zealand in first T20I on Thursday

Kiwis reached Islamabad on Sunday to play the series

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first game of the five match T20I series in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Rawalpindi will host first three matches of the series while remaining two matches will be played in Lahore.

The New Zealand team landed in the capital on Sunday to play the series against Pakistan.

PCB officials welcomed the New Zealand team at the airport. Later, the team was driven to hotel in tight security.

As per schedule, the team will practice at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, while New Zealand have opted for rest.

However, both the teams will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Captains Babar Azam of Pakistan and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell will take part in pre-series photoshoot followed by pre-series media conferences on Wednesday.

The T20I series will begin on April 18. The Kiwis will play three matches at Rawalpindi and two matches on April 25 and 27 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

