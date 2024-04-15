Pacer Ihsanullah leaves for England for elbow injury treatment

The PCB, as Ihsanullah's parent body, will cover all expenses for his treatment and rehabilitation

Published On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 16:19:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Fast bowler Ihsanullah had departed for Manchester, England, for his crucial appointment on Monday with esteemed orthopedic surgeon, Professor Adam Watts, regarding his elbow injury.

Professor Watts specialises in hand and wrist surgery, shoulder and elbow procedures, sports injuries, and trauma surgery.

Ihsanullah's franchise, Multan Sultans, has collaborated with the PCB to secure this appointment. The PCB, as Ihsanullah’s parent body, will cover all expenses for his treatment and rehabilitation.

Further updates will be provided by the PCB following Professor Watts' assessment and diagnosis.

