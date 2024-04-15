Pacer Ihsanullah leaves for England for elbow injury treatment
Cricket
The PCB, as Ihsanullah's parent body, will cover all expenses for his treatment and rehabilitation
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Fast bowler Ihsanullah had departed for Manchester, England, for his crucial appointment on Monday with esteemed orthopedic surgeon, Professor Adam Watts, regarding his elbow injury.
Professor Watts specialises in hand and wrist surgery, shoulder and elbow procedures, sports injuries, and trauma surgery.
Ihsanullah's franchise, Multan Sultans, has collaborated with the PCB to secure this appointment. The PCB, as Ihsanullah’s parent body, will cover all expenses for his treatment and rehabilitation.
Further updates will be provided by the PCB following Professor Watts' assessment and diagnosis.