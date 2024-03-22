Chennai keen to help Ruturaj ease into captaincy, says coach Fleming

Cricket Cricket Chennai keen to help Ruturaj ease into captaincy, says coach Fleming

The five-times champions begin their 2024 campaign against RCB

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 22 Mar 2024 15:53:02 PKT

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Senior Chennai Super Kings players will help new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad settle into his role as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's successor but there may be a period of trial and error during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, head coach Stephen Fleming said.

The five-times champions begin their 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru later on Friday without long-time skipper Dhoni at the helm after the 42-year-old relinquished the captaincy amid speculation this could be his final season.

Dhoni had previously stepped away from the role in 2022 with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja taking charge, but returned to lead the side after Chennai lost six of their first eight games.

"The big thing about a couple of years ago was that we probably weren't ready for Dhoni to move aside," Fleming told reporters. "What that did was shake us as a leadership group into looking at the possibility when he does go.

"Up until that stage, it was almost unthinkable, but it sowed the seed. So we've worked pretty hard on making sure that any mistakes that were made then aren't made again and the leadership isn't a secret."

Fleming said it was Dhoni's decision to groom Gaikwad, 27, for the role and the former India captain would work with his fellow veterans to ensure a smooth transition.

"Finding that balance and being able to use the Jadejas and Dhonis and help Ruturaj as he develops is very important.

In the middle, we'll take a little bit of trial and error to a degree," Fleming added.

"Ruturaj is self-assured. He's not the most demonstrative captain around, but he's got a good approach with his fellow players and he's well respected. My understanding from the senior players is the desire to help."