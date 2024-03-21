Fixtures announced for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024

The two table-toppers from the two groups will feature in the semi-finals

(Web Desk) - The fixtures for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 will be hosted in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 25 April to 7 May have been announced, where 10 teams will be battling it out for two Women’s T20 World Cup spots to be held in Bangladesh later this year.

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five each, will compete in the Qualifier in two Abu Dhabi venues from 25 April. The two table-toppers from the two groups will feature in the semi-finals on 5 May with the winners booking their tickets to Bangladesh and joining the hosts, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in September and October.

Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda and the United States of America (USA) feature in Group A, while Ireland, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vanuatu and Zimbabwe make up Group B.

The event features eight teams from the five ICC Global Development Regions, as well as Ireland and Sri Lanka, who did not find a place in the top six of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa and therefore missed out on automatic qualification for this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Qualifier will be staged at Zayed Cricket Stadium and Tolerance Oval, both form part of the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub. Mohan Oval, also located in the same vicinity, will host two warm-up matches on 21 and 23 April.

On the opening day, Sri Lanka will take on Thailand, while Scotland will play Uganda at Tolerance Oval. At Zayed Cricket Stadium, Ireland will face UAE and Zimbabwe will take on Vanuatu. The final will take place on 7 May at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Four matches will be played on each of the group stage match days – two each at Tolerance Oval and Zayed Cricket Stadium. The afternoon matches will start at 15h00 and the night matches will start at 19h00. All times listed are local time (Gulf Standard Time).

Group A:

Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda and USA.

Group B:

Ireland, Netherlands, UAE, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe

Warm-up fixtures:

Sunday, 21 April

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi – 15h00

Thailand vs UAE, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi – 19h00

Zimbabwe vs USA, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 15h00

Ireland vs Scotland, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 19h00

Uganda vs Vanuatu, Mohan Oval, Abu Dhabi – 15h00

Tuesday, 23 April

Uganda vs UAE, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi – 15h00

Sri Lanka vs Vanuatu, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi – 19h00

Thailand vs Netherlands, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 15h00

Zimbabwe vs Scotland, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 19h00

Ireland vs USA, Mohan Oval, Abu Dhabi – 15h00