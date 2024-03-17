PSL 9: Islamabad United reach final as Peshawar Zalmi fail to defend target

Cricket Cricket PSL 9: Islamabad United reach final as Peshawar Zalmi fail to defend target

Haider Ali scored 52 runs

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 01:56:05 PKT

KARACHI: (Dunya News) In the second eliminator match of HBL PSL season nine, Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets and qualified for the final.

Thanks to the stormy innings of Imad Wasim and Haider Ali, Islamabad United crossed the target of 186 runs before an over. Haider Ali scored 52 runs with the help of fours and both players remained not out.

On behalf of Peshawar Zalmi, Saim Ayub got two wickets, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad got one wicket each.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi scored 185 runs in the allotted 20 overs, Saeem Ayub scored 73 runs with the help of 4 sixes and 6 fours, Mohammad Haris scored 40 runs and Babar Azam scored 25 runs.

On behalf of Islamabad United, Naseem Shah scored 30 runs, Obaid McCoy and one wicket each.

In the match played at National Stadium Karachi, Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan won the toss and decided to field first.