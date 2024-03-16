Islamabad United to face Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2 today

The match will start at 9pm

Sat, 16 Mar 2024 13:25:08 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Islamabad United will face Peshawar Zalmi at Natinal Bank Cricket Stadium Karachi in PSL Season 9's Eliminator 2 today.

The match will start at 9:00 pm. The winning team will play with Multan Sultans which has already secured birth in the final.

Peshawar Zalmi had lost to Multan Sultans in Qualifier.

In the last five encounters Peshawar Zalmi have won three and Islamabad United have secured victory in two.

In today's match the players to watch would be Colin Munro, Shahdab Khan and Naseem Shah from Islamabad United whereas people will be excited to see Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Look Wood and Naveenul Haq playing from the Peshawar Zalmi side.

At the end of league matches, Peshwar Zalmi remained second with 13 points while United remained at third with 11 points.

Peshawar Zalmi out their 10 round matches, won six, lost three and drew one match. Similarly, United won five, lost four and one match remained undecided.

Following a sensational win over Quetta Gladiators in Eliminator 1, Islamabad United (ISL) have qualified for Eliminator 2 and are just one step away from making it to the finals. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi lost their last match against Multan Sultans in Qualifier 1 but would be hoping to bounce back to make it to the summit clash.

Martin Guptill played a brilliant knock for Islamabad United in the last match as they posted 174 runs on the board in the first innings. He has the experience of playing knockout matches, which will help the team massively in Eliminator 2.

However, amid all the positives after a win, the team management would be concerned about their middle order, which failed to step up in the last match.

All last six players scored in single digits, which is not a good sign. However, when it came to bowling, Imad Wasim stole the show.

Probable Playing XIs



Peshawar Zalmi



Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

Islamabad United:



Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy





