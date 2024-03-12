Pant fit for cricket return after 2022 car crash: BCCI

Pant suffered multiple injuries when he crashed his Mercedes SUV in December 2022

NEW DELHI (AFP) – Star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is fit to play in the Indian Premier League starting this month after being seriously hurt in a car crash in 2022, the cricket board said on Tuesday.

Pant is set to return to the Delhi Capitals after missing last season and could play for India at the World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June.

After 14 months of rehab and recovery, Pant "has now been declared fit as a wicketkeeper-batter" for the IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Pant crashed his Mercedes SUV north of New Delhi before dawn in December 2022.

He suffered multiple injuries when the car rammed into a crash barrier, flipped over and caught fire.

The 26-year-old was rushed to hospital before being airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment and surgery.

Pant suffered several injuries including a damaged ligament in his right knee, a hurt wrist and ankle, and abrasions on his back, and has been on an intensive rehabilitation programme since.