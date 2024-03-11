Carey's 98 drags Australia home in New Zealand Test thriller

Cricket Cricket Carey's 98 drags Australia home in New Zealand Test thriller

Carey and Marsh (80) put together a partnership of 140 for the 6th wicket to lead Aussies to victory

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 09:04:31 PKT

CHRISTCHURCH (AFP/Reuters) – An unbeaten 98 from Alex Carey and a formidable partnership with Mitchell Marsh rescued Australia from a dire position to set up a three-wicket victory in a tense second Test against New Zealand on Monday.

Carey and Marsh put on a vital 140-run partnership at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, the tourists having had their backs to the wall at 80-5 in their chase of 279.

At 220-5, the Test took another turn when Ben Sears claimed Marsh and Mitchell Starc in successive deliveries, leaving Australia needing a further 59 runs with three wickets remaining.

Australia captain Pat Cummins joined Carey to drag the tourists home, with the winning runs coming from a boundary by Cummins.

It sealed a 2-0 series win for the visitors and earned them valuable points in the World Test Championship standings.

New Zealand were left deflated after starting the fourth day with high hopes of a first home victory over their neighbours in 31 years.

When Australia resumed the day at 77-4, after a one-hour delay because of rain, Marsh on 28 was dropped by Rachin Ravindra in the second over and Travis Head was out on the next ball from Tim Southee.

New Zealand were buoyant, aware that Marsh and Carey were struggling for form, with Marsh coming off back-to-back ducks.

Carey had compiled just 27 from his three previous innings in the series.

The Australian pair found form when it mattered and rather than be cautious, they went on the attack at more than five an over in the morning session as batting conditions became easier with the ageing ball.

The breakthrough New Zealand desperately sought came after lunch when debutant Sears took his double.

Marsh, who had made 80 off 102 deliveries, went lbw and Starc followed first ball caught at square leg by Will Young.

The hat-trick ball, however, was wide of the mark and the new batsman Cummins edged it for four.

Carey had an anxious moment when given out lbw to Matt Henry on 19 but on review the ball tracker placed the ball outside leg stump.

He gave few other chances in a 123-ball innings which included 15 boundaries.

For New Zealand, Sears took 4-90 while Henry's 2-94 gave him nine wickets for the match.

SEARS DOUBLE STRIKE

Lunch came and went with the atmosphere flat but the crowd burst into life when seamer Sears was brought on and trapped Marsh lbw before having Starc caught by Will Young at square leg.

Cummins came in to fend away the hat-trick ball and Carey survived another scare when Phillips failed to reach a tough catch that would have given Sears a five-wicket haul on his Test debut.

The New Zealand bowlers lacked nothing in effort but edges flashed wide of the cordon and anything on the stumps was blocked as Australia's target ticked down.

Carey was ultimately denied his second Test century but will care little as he and his captain steered the side to a sixth win in seven Tests over the Australasian summer.

The Black Caps remain with just one Test win in 24 attempts against their closest rivals this century, while the victory will see the Australians move above them into second place in the World Test Championships standings behind India.