PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars win toss, elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

Follow on Published On: Sun, 10 Mar 2024 19:33:20 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Sunday.

Currently, Gladiators sit fourth on the table with nine points, having clinched four wins out of eight matches.

On the other hand, Qalandars find themselves at the bottom of the table with three points.

Remaining PSL 9 schedule:

March 11, 2024: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans at National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024: Qualifier (1 vs 2) at National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024: Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024: Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner vs Qualifier Runner-up) at National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024: Final at National Bank Stadium

