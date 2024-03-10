PSL 9: Islamabad United must win against Multan Sultans to stay in contention

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Two matches will be played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Sunday.

Top of the table Multan Sultans will meet third place Islamabad United in the first match to be played today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 2 pm.

It is the second encounter between Islamabad and Multan in season 9. In their previous match, Multan defeated Islamabad by five wickets.

Islamabad will enter the field today after a confident boosting victory against Karachi Kings. However, they have to win the match to consolidate their position on the points table. They have nine points to Multan’s 12. If they are defeated today, their place in the playoffs could be at stakes.

In the second match of the day, Quetta Gladiators will face bottom of the table Lahore Qalandars at the Karachi Stadium at 7 pm. A win will not be of any consequence for Lahore as they will not displace any team.

A Quetta victory will help them a step up on the ladder with 11 points – equal to second placed Peshawar Zalmi who have already qualified for the playoffs along with Multan.

Meanwhile, Karachi must win their final game and hope that either Islamabad or Quetta lose their remaining matches for them to qualify for the playoffs.

If Islamabad win tomorrow against Multan, the playoffs line up will be complete. It will be; Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad and Quetta.

