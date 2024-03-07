PSL 9: Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq reported for suspect bowling action

It was reported during Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match

RAWALPIND (Dunya News) – Quetta Gladiators suffered a setback as bowling action of their spinner Usman Tariq has been reported for his suspicious action during the ongoing ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9).

The bowling action was reported after his participation in his team’s recent match against Karachi Kings on Wednesday.

The match was officiated by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Asif Yaqoob when the bowling action was reported as suspicious.

Tariq has so far claimed two wickets in three matches of the PSL 9.

Yesterday, Karachi Kings defeated Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets in a match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

